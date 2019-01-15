Dad Builds Wheelchair-Accessible Igloo For Daughter, Wins Hearts

A picture shows 19-year-old Zahara in her igloo.

A dad from Cincinnati, Ohio, is winning hearts online for building a wheelchair-accessible igloo for his daughter. According to Independent.ie, Gregg Eichhorn decided to build a giant snow fort for his 19-year-old, differently-abled daughter Zahara. The igloo features a door that is tall and wide enough to accommodate her wheelchair.

Pictures of his creation went viral after they were shared on Reddit by his friend, Daniel Thoms. While one picture shows a smiling Zahara in her fort, the other features the tall igloo in all its snow-white glory.

Within just a day of being posted, the Reddit post has garnered over 70,000 'upvotes' and hundreds of comments, with many calling the gesture "heartwarming".

"Gregg did a good thing. Be like Gregg," wrote one person in the comments section. "This is so heartwarming - beautiful," said another.

According to BBC, Gregg said he really didn't imagine that his daughter's igloo would get so much attention on social media.

"I just thought it was a cool snow fort," he said. "I enjoyed creating it with my other children."