Customers Shocked To Find Big Snake In Shopping Cart At A US Store

Shoppers at an Iowa Target store received an unexpected shock when a 6-foot-long snake was discovered in a shopping cart. The red-tailed boa constrictor was successfully rescued and is now safe.

The red-tailed boa constrictor has been successfully rescued and is safe now. However, the authorities are still puzzled about how the reptile managed to end up in the store.

According to Newsweek, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a Target location in Sioux City, Iowa. Animal control was called at about 11:30 a.m. to deal with the situation, and it remains unknown whether the customer or an employee noticed it first. It is believed that the male snake found its way into the cart while outside and in a cart corral, and then a customer unknowingly brought it inside the store.

An employee from the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, where the boa constrictor is presently being kept, told Newsweek over the phone on Monday that security footage from the Target parking lot was reviewed. However, it is still unclear to whom the snake originally belonged and how it ended up inside the shopping cart.

As per information provided by the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, male Columbian red-tailed boas generally measure between 6 and 8 feet in length, whereas females typically range from 7 to 9 feet. The larger females can weigh up to 30 pounds.

