Cushions, Tray Tables And More: Video Of This Unique Bengaluru Auto Fascinates Internet

Autorickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. To attract more passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. Now, a similar video has surfaced showing a unique autorickshaw plying on the streets of Bengaluru.

Giving the auto a swanky upgrade, the three-wheeler is fitted with multi-coloured LED lights, doors, and glass windows on both the driver's and the passenger's side. For the comfort of passengers, the auto driver has also kept tray tables along with cushions, leatherette seats, and a fan. Further, there is a colourful ticker running behind the auto with posters of late Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.

A Twitter user named Ajith Sahani shared the video and wrote, ''Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto. Has anyone traveled so far?''

Watch the video here:

Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far pic.twitter.com/ISLEmup6we — Ajith Sahani (@ajithkumar1995a) June 1, 2023

In the video, the driver gives a tour of his auto to some impressed locals and showcases all of its unique features.

Meanwhile, the video is also going viral on social media, and the auto driver's unique idea has got immense praise from citizens online.

One user wrote, ''Wow so beautiful! Had seen such autos in Sri Lanka and loved them.'' Another commented, ''Hi-tech Auto in Smart City Bengaluru. The pride in what they do!'' A third added, ''Nice auto beautiful internal.''

However, an unimpressed fourth user said, ''They don't usually stop when called, don't accept reasonable fare. No meter. Don't accept rides on booking apps. How will we travel sir.''

A few days back, a similar video that showed an autorickshaw with an air cooler fitted to its back went viral.