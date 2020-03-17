Cruise Cancelled Due To Coronavirus, Couple Recreates Vacation At Home

A couple recreated their cruise vacation at home (Representative Image)

Several religious ceremonies, sporting events, group tours and conferences have been cancelled or postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic - and one such event among these was an elderly couple's cruise vacation. According to Fox News, Norma and Dave Trill of Australia had planned to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on a 10-day cruise around the Pacific Islands.

However, when their vacation was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their daughter sprung into action to give her parents a special day on their anniversary anyway.

Footage shared by Jane Trill on Twitter and Facebook shows her parents recreating the cruise in the comfort of their home. With their feet up and glasses of wine in their hands, the 74-year-olds watched footage of the ocean on their widescreen TV as they lounged in their bathrobes.

Take a look at their cruise vacation below:

Since being shared on Facebook this Friday, the video has received over 10,000 views on Facebook, along with dozens of delighted comments.

"Love it, looks very relaxing," wrote one person in the comments section. "I heart this. We need to do this too, as our family Disney Cruise was canceled as well!" said another.

The idea was also widely praised on Twitter:

This is gold!! Happy anniversary to Norma and Dave...xx 🥂 #staysafe — Fi Sheppard (@fi_shep) March 16, 2020

this is called...making lemonade when life gives you lemons...🙃 — paula davies (@dixiebelle7891) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, last year. It sent Wuhan into a virtual lockdown and health officials attempted to prevent the spread of the virus. To contain the spread of infection, WHO recommends practicing social distancing - the practice of maintaining a distance of 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.