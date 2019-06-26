Crow Or Gorilla? Bizarre Video Has Netizens Confused

Over 10.5 million views for the video

Offbeat | | Updated: June 26, 2019 15:10 IST
A video of "gorilla crow" has gone viral online.


A bizarre video of a crow posing like a gorilla has left netizens baffled. According to BBC, the viral video was filmed by by Keitaro Simpson in Nagoya, Japan. It shows the bird perched on its wings, its stance resembling an ape standing on its forearms.

The creature, dubbed "gorilla crow", has gone massively viral online. The unexpected 'gorilla crow' clip, shared on Twitter by Mr Simpson, has been viewed a whopping 10.5 million times.

Mr Simpson told Newsweek that on first seeing the crow, he was shocked as it looked like a "zombie". However, he watched the crow for about a minute, and soon changed his opinion from "zombie" to "pretty".

Take a look at "gorilla crow" below:

Thousands of people have responded to the video, commenting on the crow's peculiar appearance.

The video soon reached Kaeli Swift, a corvid researcher from the University of Washington, who was able to shed some light on the crow's strange stance.

On Twitter, Ms Swift explained that the bird was sunning itself  - a perfectly normal and well-documented behaviour.

What do you think of this gorilla crow video? Let us know using the comments section below.

