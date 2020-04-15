Crocodiles Take Over Beach Closed To Tourists Due To Coronavirus

Crocodiles were spotted on a beach in Mexico (Representative Image)

While the humans are away, the crocs have come out to play. A beach in Mexico has been taken over by crocodiles who came out to bask in the sun and relax on the sand in the absence of humans. Beaches in the country have been closed to tourists since the beginning of April to prevent large crowds of people from gathering during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Mexico News Daily, the crocodiles of La Ventanilla in Oaxaca - an ecotourism resort - have come out for the first time in decades during the coronavirus lockdown. The popular ecotourism destination is home to a lagoon where these reptiles spent most of their time, avoiding tourists. However, photos that emerged online a few days ago show the crocs relaxing on the beach without a single tourist in sight.

In the absence of people, crocodiles take over Oaxaca beaches. https://t.co/u9G83pYd0npic.twitter.com/Gdul54TDsb — Mexico News Daily (@mexicond) April 13, 2020

Some crocodiles were even spotted surfing the waves.

This is not the only instance of wild animals being spotted in popular tourist resorts in Mexico. According to The Sun, wild animals have been showing up at a number of places in the country while hotels and beaches remain closed. In the streets of Tulum, near the Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort & Spa, a jaguar was recently sighted.

Un jaguar fue captado paseando por la zona hotelera de Tulum.

pic.twitter.com/izLjFOiD4R — ✨Wichita en ????✨ (@WichitaDim) April 14, 2020

These pictures and videos come as more and more animals are spotted in urban areas across the world while people stay in during lockdowns. A number of videos and pics of animals strolling on roads have surfaced on social media over the last few days. In Kerala, a rare civet cat was spotted in March.