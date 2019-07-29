Cringe-Worthy Video Shows Indian Family Busted Stealing From Bali Hotel

In the video, members of the family are heard apologising repeatedly and offering to pay for the items they stole

Updated: July 29, 2019 17:09 IST
The video shows hotel staff going through the family's luggage to find stolen items inside.


A video that shows an Indian family getting caught red-handed with items they stole from their hotel has gone massively viral online. Reportedly shot in Bali, the video shows hotel staff searching the family's luggage and pulling out accessories and toiletries that they pinched from their rooms. People on Twitter, where the video has been widely circulated, have condemned the incident as "disgraceful" and embarrassing for the country.

In the video, members of the family are heard apologising repeatedly and offering to pay for the items they stole. "Sorry, I will pay. Extra money I will pay," a man is heard saying as employees ask him to explain why hotel items, including a hair dryer, soap dispenser, mirror and jars, were found in their bags.

"I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect," the employee responds, even as the family continues to apologise.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted to Twitter on Saturday, and has been viewed thousands of times. On social media, many have criticised the family.

"Each of us carrying an Indian passport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly," wrote one person in response to the video.

"It's so embarrassing to watch that video from Bali where an Indian family was caught red handed stealing from the hotel. Such a shame," said another.

Actress Mini Mathur also condemned the act and wrote: "The worst example of entitled indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country. Casually stealing hand washes, room artefacts, hair dryers from a hotel room in Bali."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

