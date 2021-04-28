Covid Patient Prepares For CA Exam In Odisha Hospital. Pic Is Viral

A COVID-19 patient was photographed studying for the CA exam from his hospital bed.

A Covid patient was photographed preparing for the Chartered Accountants examination from his hospital bed in Odisha. The picture, shared on Twitter by IAS officer Vijay Kulange, shows the man with his books and calculator spread out on the hospital bed. Wearing a face mask and spectacles, he was photographed talking to three people standing next to him in PPE kits.

The photograph was taken when Mr Kulange, the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district, visited the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur.

Mr Kulange praised the patient's dedication while sharing the picture on Twitter. "Success is not coincidence. You need dedication," IAS officer wrote.

"I visited Covid hospital and found this guy doing study of CA exam," he said, adding, "Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that success is only a formality."

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

Since being shared this morning, the picture has racked up more than 10,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform.

While many Twitter users praised the man preparing for a notoriously-difficult examination even while battling Covid, others suggested that his hospital bed could be saved for more critical patients at a time when several parts of the country are reporting a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and medicines.

"It is good that he is studying and hasn't lost optimism. But he should be asked to remain in home isolation and the bed should be given to some other person," wrote one Twitter user.

"He looks good enough to be treated at home isolation.. Bed should be given to more needy ones," another said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free Covid vaccination for all above the age of 18. Currently Odisha is providing oxygen to six states, the chief minister informed.

