Couple Set Guinness World Record For The Longest Underwater Kiss

The couple began their attempt at 7.30 am

A couple celebrated Valentine's Day in a unique way by setting the longest underwater kiss. The kiss lasted for 4 minutes and 6 seconds beneath the water in an infinity pool. Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada are divers and live in South Africa with their daughter. The couple set the Guinness World Record at a hotel in the Maldives.

The loved-up couple broke the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds which was set 13 years ago on Guinness World Records' Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record, according to a press release by Guinness World Records.

The official handle of Guinness World Records shared a video of it on their Twitter handle. The caption of the video reads, "These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean."

These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean 🌊❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ZF16onFfXf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2023

The couple began their attempt at 7.30 am and did some breath hold warm-ups and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes before they decided to break the record.

And despite all their practice since first coming up with the idea three years ago, underwater filmmakers Beth and Miles admit the whole thing was a lot more challenging than they anticipated.

Beth, a four-times South African Freedive Champion told GWR, "Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath."

Miles added, "We couldn't even reach the existing record - we weren't even close."

The couple accepted that the stunt was difficult for them despite being professionals.

As carbon dioxide built up inside Beth and Miles' bodies, they had to fight the urge to swim to the surface and take in a deep breath, the GWR reported. But they fought against their instincts by looking to each other for support during their history-making record attempt.

Miles described their record-breaking feat as 'the hero's journey of a breath hold', admitting that he found it difficult from the off.

Love won after all and they broke the record with flying colours.



Featured Video Of The Day Tax Survey At BBC: Due Process Or Witch-Hunt?