Couple Gets Married As Volcano Erupts Behind Them

Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar with Taal Volcano in the background.

Love wasn't the only thing in the air when a couple got married in the Philippines on Sunday. Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar were married only 10 kilometers away from the Taal Volcano, which erupted that afternoon, sending clouds of ash and smoke into the air.

According to CNN, the couple decided to go ahead with the wedding despite the volcano eruption that forced the eviction of thousands. The volcano, located south of the Philippine capital of Manila, is one of the nation's most active volcanos.

Photographer Randolf Evan managed to capture some stunning shots of Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar saying "I do" as clouds of ash and smoke swirl in the distance behind them.

The pics left many impressed. "Photos seen here in France too. Congratulations!" wrote one commenter. "Spectacular photos!" said another, while a third asked if the wedding party was nervous.

"We were actually nervous because while working we kept on checking social media for updates on the volcanic eruption. So we were actually aware of the warnings and escalating levels that was being announced real time," Mr Evan told CNN.

"We also discussed discreetly among ourselves what we should do when worst comes to worst."

On Thursday, authorities warned that the threat of Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.

Authorities are struggling to keep evacuees, some 50,000 of whom fled to shelters after Taal burst to life Sunday, away from the danger zone around the volcano.