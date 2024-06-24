'Couldn't Get Admission Despite 97%': X User's Post On Reservation Sparks Online Debate

Ms Pandey's post has accumulated more than 775,000 views.

India's reservation system has its own share of controversies and the debate over whether it should be allowed still continues. Now, recently an X user reignited this debate by sharing her opinion on the matter. Taking to the microblogging site, user Rashi Pandey, a general category student studying at Indian Institutes of Management Ranchi (IIMR), said that she lives in a rented house and her ancestors didn't pass down acres of land. She claimed that she couldn't get admission despite scoring 97%, however, her classmate who scored 60% and comes from a well-off family got in.

"I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn't get admission despite scoring 97% but my classmate who scored 60% and comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?" Ms Pandey tweeted.

Ms Pandey's post quickly gained traction online, leaving social media users divided. In the comments section, while some users agreed with Ms Pandey and shared similar experiences, others slammed her for having a "privileged mindset". Some users also explained why reservation is necessary, while some suggested that reservations should be based on the net worth and income of the family rather than caste.

"The day on which general category people starts abolishing caste system is the day when sc/st and obc people will start abolishing reservation," wrote one user. "Govt benefits and Reservations should be based on Net worth and Income of Family. There should be not anything based on caste and religion," suggested another.

"That's so disappointing. At every stage of life, whether it is admission, for applying job or it's for promotion in job, we face this problem. Reservation should be based on financial status, not by caste," commented a third.

"It'll be hard for you to understand today Rashi but as life goes by you'll start appreciating your tiny privileges and you'll also understand no amount of money college or education can compensate for what your classmate and his family faces on daily basis," said one user.

"Caste-based reservation is there to ensure that historically underrepresented communities have a voice and representation in educational institutions and government jobs. Reservation was not intended to address financial inequality in society," explained another.

"Didi (Sister).. Reservation exists for the same reason why girls are getting through low cut offs(soft Reservation)than male candidates," said one X user.

Since being shared, Ms Pandey's post has accumulated more than 775,000 views.