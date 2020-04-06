Stories Of #CoronaWarriors: Twitter Thanks Cops, Doctors Working Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus Lockdown: A viral photo shows a cop eating on the ground.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter on Sunday to pay a tribute to medical professionals and police personnel who are on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The Minister of State for Home Affairs shared four photos of "corona warriors" that have been going viral on social media on Sunday morning - hours before millions of Indians switched off non-essential lights and lit candles and diyas following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis".

"These four pictures reveal the stories of four #CoronaWarriors," wrote Mr Reddy while sharing the four photos.

The first picture shows a cop sitting on the ground for a quick meal, while the second shows one sleeping behind a barricade on a road. In the third photo, a cop is seen eating food outside his home while his daughter watches, and in the last one, a Bhopal doctor is seen sitting a few feet away from his family during a short break from non-stop work.

"While one cop sits on ground for a quick meal, the other retires behind a barricade on road.

While one cop eats food outside his house, another doctor goes home for few minutes after 5 days, only to go back," wrote Mr Reddy. "My gratitude to all."

These 4 pictures reveal stories of 4 #CoronaWarriors. While one cop sits on ground for a quick meal, the other retires behind a barricade on road.

While one cop eats food outside his house, another Dr goes home for few minutes after 5 days, only to go back.

My gratitude to all. pic.twitter.com/x7hXhtlMPs — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 5, 2020

The viral photos had also been shared by the BJP Karnataka Twitter account on Sunday. "These SUPER MEN are battling the #COVID_19 menace by putting their lives at risk," they wrote while sharing the photos.

These SUPER MEN are battling the #COVID_19 menace by putting their lives at risk.



Let us light Diyas for them tonight at 9 PM for 9 minutes.#9pm9minute#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/9kfdcEd1hg — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 5, 2020

Thousands of Twitter users have responded to the photos with messages of gratitude for medical professionals, policemen and others working during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

"We're all in this together! God bless the warriors," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thanks and gratitude to all of them," while a third added: "My salute to the real warriors of this fight."

109 people have died of coronavirus in India, with 32 dying and 693 fresh cases in the last 24 hours alone, the highest so far.