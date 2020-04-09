Thailand Hospital Creates Mini Face Shields For Newborn Babies

Thailand's Paolo Hospital is giving face shields to babies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One hospital in Thailand is taking extra special care of newborn babies amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving them adorable little face shields. Pictures going viral on social media show babies at the Paolo Hospital in the country's Samut Prakarn province wearing face shields while swaddled in their blankets in the delivery ward. The photos have delighted thousands since they were shared on the hospital's Facebook page.

"We have extra protection measures for little ones and friends, with face shield for newborns. So cute!" the hospital wrote in their Facebook post on Friday, sharing photos of the babies who seem quite unbothered by their Personal Protection Equipment. "Congratulations to all mothers and dads," the hospital added.

One photo shows a healthcare worker cradling a baby in a face shield, while others show the babies napping peacefully with their faces fully protected.

Take a look at the viral Facebook post below:

Since being shared online, Paolo Hospital's post has garnered more than 4,600 'shares' and over 5,000 'reactions'. In the comments section, many have thanked the hospital for going the extra step to protect newborns from the highly contagious disease, while others have gushed over the adorable pictures.

"So cute," wrote one Facebook user, while another said: "Nurses doing a great job."

Thailand has imposed a lockdown till April 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The country has recorded over 2,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus.