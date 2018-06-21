Cops Stop Traffic To Help Rattlesnake Cross The Road Can you imagine what it would be like to spot a huge, potentially deadly snake on the road you're driving on?

Traffic snags are the worst and it's always annoying to find that your usual way to work or another appointment is blocked. But we bet people in Roanoke in USA's Virginia didn't mind cops diverting traffic on one particular road. They had an excellent reason for it - a rattlesnake. Can you imagine what it would be like to spot a huge, potentially deadly snake on the road you're driving on? Makes one shudder, doesn't it?Pictures posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA show officers handling the huge snake and moving it off a road. In a post shared on Facebook on June 20, the police department warned people to lookout for snakes and other potentially dangerous wildlife."The summer heat, roadwork and construction can cause snakes to become more active and seek out alternate locations," says the post.Pictures shared in the post show the huge snake sitting on the road and eventually being relocated for its and everyone else's safety."I thought it was a turtle at first," Randy Leftwich, a local who watched the police in action, told CBS News . "When I saw the snake I thought cops get such a bad rap these days, here are two officers helping out an animal."According to the Facebook post, it's illegal to kill or relocate snakes in Virginia, unless they're an immediate danger to people. Rattlesnakes are large, venomous snakes found throughout North and South America.In May, a man in Texas killed a rattlesnake but was shockingly bitten by the reptile's decapitated head and required 26 doses of anti-venom after the snakebite. Venomous snakes like rattlesnakes and cobras, have strong reflexes, biting among them, which can be triggered by the brain even hours after the reptile dies.