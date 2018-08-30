Cops Find 17 Rattlesnakes In West Virginia Home. Pics Are Terrifying

The rattlesnakes seemed to be in an enclosure.

Stamp collectors or coin collectors have nothing on this West Virginia man who collected not one, not two, but 17 rattlesnakes at his residence. A post shared on Facebook details how cops found the snakes and pictures accompanying the post are definitely not for the fainthearted. If snakes make you uncomfortable, now would be a good time to look away.

According to the Facebook post shared by West Virginia Natural Resources Police on August 27, officials received information about rattlesnakes being illegally kept at someone's residence. "The information received suggested that an individual from Tucker County was catching snakes from the National Forest and then taking them to his residence in Randolph County," says the post.

Upon reaching the residence, officers found 17 rattlesnakes at the house. Pictures shared show the snakes kept in what looks like an enclosure.

"The individual (who kept the rattlesnakes at his residence) was ultimately charged with two counts of illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake, and possession of a rattlesnake less than 42 inches," says the post. "In the State of West Virginia, the possession limit on rattlesnakes is one and it must be 42 inches or greater in length," it says further.

Advertisement

The rattlesnakes were eventually released back where they had been caught from.

Since being shared the post has collected quite a few reactions from people on Facebook.

"Man... it's a miracle he didn't suffer a bite. Those are humongous," says one Facebook user. "Glad they are back where they belong," says another.