Comedian Recalls Air India Attendant's Kindness After Father's Death: "Preeti, Wherever You Are..."

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal recently shared a touching memory of a flight attendant who comforted her during one of the most difficult moments of her life. In a video posted on Instagram, she recalled meeting an Air India crew member named Preeti during her emergency flight back to Mumbai in 2017.

Mittal had been performing in London when she received the devastating news of her father's sudden death. Grief-stricken, she booked the earliest possible flight home. During the journey, Preeti, the flight attendant, noticed her distress and offered quiet but heartfelt support--a gesture Mittal remembers deeply to this day.

Sensing something was wrong, Preeti, took extra care to comfort her, checking in on her frequently and offering drinks to help ease her through the journey. Meanwhile, Mittal remained quietly emotional, sitting in her seat, sipping and trying to hold back tears.

Eventually, the flight attendant gently approached Mittal and asked if she wanted to share anything that might help ease the weight on her heart. Mittal then explained that she was returning to India after the sudden loss of her father and was deeply saddened. In response, Preeti showed remarkable empathy. She suggested that every time she walked by during the flight, Mittal could share one funny story about her father, offering a small but powerful way to process her grief.

"I was so eager to talk about him that I started writing down in my notebook. Every time she passed by, I would tell her something. Now, I have a written repository of some of my dad's goofiest moments. Whenever I feel that familiar sense of loss or grief, I remember those moments and they crack me up,” she recalled.

Watch the video here:

Aditi Mittal concluded her video with a warm Diwali wish for Preeti, expressing gratitude for her kindness during a difficult time. Her heartfelt post resonated widely online, with hundreds of users applauding the Air India flight attendant for her compassion and thoughtful gesture.

One user wrote, "This is my favourite Diwali video in the whole wide world. Happy Diwali to you Aditi, and to Preeti, and every compassionate human being."

Another commented, "This is literally the most heartwarming reel of the month for me. Let's find Preeti. Also, she just knew what you needed and that just opens my heart so wide."

A third said, "This is beautiful and it melt my heart."