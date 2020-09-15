CIA Challenged People To Find 10 Differences In This Pic. They Found More

How many differences can you find between these two images?

USA's Central Intelligence Agency may have just been outsmarted on Twitter. The CIA on Tuesday shared a Twitter challenge, inviting their followers to test their observation skills by finding 10 differences between two near-identical images. Twitter users took up the challenge with enthusiasm, and managed to find more than 10 differences between the two pics.

The pics shared by the intelligence agency featured a city scene with buildings, cars and people. Although the pics could have looked the same to a casual observer, eagle-eyed netizens managed to find several small differences between them. "Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?" asked the CIA while sharing the images.

How many differences can you spot? Check out the CIA's post below:

#TuesdayTrivia#DiscovertheCIA



Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?



Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the 'spot the difference' challenge has garnered over 5,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses.

"I think I should be working with you, I could find the 10 differences in just seconds," wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "Stuck on 9".

The CIA on Wednesday shared the answer to the brainteaser, marking 10 differences between the two images. "If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft," they added.

How many did you find? ????



If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft.



Always look for opportunities to learn more.#WednesdayWisdompic.twitter.com/ktlovGwdzw — CIA (@CIA) September 9, 2020

Many informed the intelligence agency that they did manage to find more than 10 differences.

What about number 11? pic.twitter.com/iLN6ZibfK8 — Chuck Grieve (@blinkcg) September 12, 2020

I found 12 differences pic.twitter.com/6BKDOwGeYL — Silvia Olivares - AV activist (@Si_Olivares) September 9, 2020

Technically there is 20 differences between the photos pic.twitter.com/RN3LK7ggaw — Rich Awesome Moody (@richard_d_moody) September 12, 2020

How many differences could you spot? Let us know using the comments section.

