Israel Thanks US' CIA For Help In "Joint" Operation Against Iran War

The head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service thanked the US Central Intelligence Agency on Wednesday for its help in "joint" operations during the recent 12-day war with Iran.

In a video distributed to Israeli media on the second day of a fragile ceasefire between the warring countries, Mossad chief David Barnea thanked his agents for their work making Israel "safer, more powerful and better prepared for the future".

"I also wish to express my gratitude and appreciation to our key partner -- the CIA -- for the joint action and the operations that were successfully carried out, as well as to its director, who supported the Mossad in making the right decisions," added the spy chief, who rarely offers public remarks.

Israel's attacks on Iran starting June 13 targeted not only the Islamic republic's missile and nuclear facilities, but also senior military figures and atomic scientists.

Analysts say the strikes underlined how Israel's intelligence services had succeeded in penetrating the Iranian state, although the extent of the purported help provided by the CIA is unknown.

The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles fired at Israel, and US President Donald Trump ultimately joined Israel's campaign with strikes using massive bunker-busting bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We will continue to keep our eyes wide open on all of Iran's undertakings -- projects we know in depth -- and we will be there, as we always have been," Barnea said in his video statement.

After the ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would crush any effort by Iran to rebuild its nuclear programme.

