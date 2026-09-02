Chinese Workers Turn To Parasols, Sunscreen Indoors To Prevent 'Office Ageing'

A strange new trend is going viral in corporate towers across China, with employees sitting at their desks lathered in SPF, wearing full-face UV protection masks. They sometimes even sit under mounted sun umbrellas. All of this to protect their skin from "office ageing". As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP), tech professionals have shared their images and videos on local social media platforms Xiaohongshu and Douyin. The bizarre trends reflect a growing anxiety among young professionals who believe their 9-to-5 environments are accelerating the physical signs of ageing.

According to the media outlet, a RedNote user from Jiangsu province shared how just one month into the job changed his skin. The report mentioned that his complexion had noticeably darkened and his eyes also felt strained. The post went viral and quickly resonated with many users.

In another case, a female professional claimed that she looked significantly brighter after taking time off.

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What Is "Office Ageing"?

The trend is linked to the belief that long term indoor work damages the skin, deepens fine lines, and speeds up cellular degeneration as employees face artificial fluorescent lighting, blue light emitted from screens, and dry air conditioning.

Rather than viewing the office as a shelter from the harsh outdoor environment, workers view it as a silent culprit behind premature ageing.

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When it comes to China, the trend is not all about cosmetic vanity. Observers have highlighted that the intense pressure of China's competitive workplace environment leaves employees feeling physically burnt out.

"I age in the office every day. The company pays for my labour, but who will cover my beauty and health?" as quoted, one user wrote on local social media as the story went viral.

"A good office is not a perk but a basic right. People should shape the workplace, not be reduced to cogs in cubicles," another local user shared their perspective.