Chinese Woman Takes Job In A Cemetery To Achieve Work-Life Balance

A woman surnamed Tan, 22 has taken a job in a cemetery to achieve a better work-life balance and avoid office politics, reported South China Morning Post. The Chinese university graduate has the internet in disbelief.

Ms Tan shared videos and images of her "peaceful" workplace. She shared the videos on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, last week and it shows a mountainside cemetery in western China's Chongqing municipality.

She said, "Let me show you the working environment of a Gen Z grave keeper. It's a simple and cushy job. There are cats and dogs and the internet."

The portal reported that Ms Tan described her job as "a life of early retirement". Her job offers leisure time, a scenic view, an environment free from office politics and a long commute.

Tan said, "Because I live here, I jokingly call myself a 'grave keeper."

Thinking about her job role? Well, it includes receiving guests, selling tombs and sweeping graves on behalf of relatives of the dead, the website said.

Tan works six days a week from 8.30 am to 5 pm and gets a two-hour lunch break. She earns a monthly salary of about 4,000 yuan (Rs 45,766).

Social media users were concerned for Ms Tan. A user wrote, "Such a job was regarded as unlucky in the old days but is a peaceful one to modern people."

Another user wrote, "I like this job too. You don't need to deal with people, and there's no office politics."

Responding to the comments, Ms Tan said, "This is just an ordinary job. I am just doing something that I find ordinary. I am satisfied with my life at the moment and I will stick with this job."

