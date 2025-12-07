Chinese Woman Receives Handmade Doll's Eyes Ordered Online Ten Years Ago

A Chinese woman recently received a package of handmade doll's eyes she had ordered online a decade ago. Li, shared online that she had completely forgotten about placing the custom order back in 2015, reported South China Morning Post.

Li said that on November 25th, she received a message from the online shop informing her that her order had finally arrived. She paid 515 yuan (Rs 6,566) for the items. The package was delivered on November 27th, and the seller also sent an extra pair of doll eyes free of charge.

Li's interest in dolls has changed over the past ten years. She still attends exhibitions and buys dolls, but now she won't wait more than three months for delivery.

She had already sold the doll for which the eyes were made, and now she doesn't know what to do with the newly received items.

Li explained that she received the package because she never changed her phone number. According to the seller, the reason for the delay was that the eyes were handmade and the foreign manufacturer only sells high-quality, flawless items. Fluctuations in the supply of raw materials also contributed to the delay.

The seller also stated that they had stopped distributing the manufacturer's items over the past decade but maintained contact with them for past orders. They also stated that most other customers who placed orders ten years ago had already received their items.