Chinese Woman With Bone Cancer Abandoned By Family, Chooses To Live Each Day To The Full

A young woman from eastern China has touched many hearts online after bravely fighting bone cancer on her own. Her story has drawn wide attention because she continued her battle with courage even after her parents cut ties with her following her diagnosis, reported the South China Morning Post.

23-year-old Xia Shiwei hails from a village in China's Anhui Province. In 2021, she suddenly fainted during her college entrance exam. Despite her poor health, she decided to complete the exam. Doctors then diagnosed her with bone cancer.

Her illness rapidly worsened, and a year later, doctors had to amputate her right leg to save her life.

Xia's mother considered her a burden. Only after her grandmother's persistent insistence did her mother agree to take her to a hospital in Beijing for treatment. Upon learning of her cancer, Xia's father completely cut off contact with her. After the amputation, her mother also withdrew from her life.

Despite such difficult circumstances, Xia enrolled at Hefei Normal University and continued her studies. To fund her treatment, she began writing online and began making crocheted toys and selling them on the streets.

She also created an online account called "Miracle Xia Xia" to share her experiences of treatment and everyday life.

Over time, Xia's account became quite popular and now has nearly 460,000 followers. Many people also provided financial support for her treatment through social media.

After her parents abandoned her, Xia had to sign her operation documents six times. She purchased a prosthetic leg for herself and practiced walking without support.

Xia's cancer resurfaced in 2023 and 2024 and spread to her lungs. Recently, she revealed that doctors had discovered a new tumor in her pleura.

Doctors at a Shanghai hospital have advised her to undergo chemotherapy and surgery, and have stated that treatment still offers hope for survival.

Despite so many difficulties, Shia never gave up hope. She affectionately calls herself "Princess" and asks her supporters for encouragement.

Recalling her first cancer diagnosis at age 18, Xia said she felt devastated and heartbroken. Now, she wants to live each day to the fullest. She believes that what seems like a big problem today becomes small in the long run.