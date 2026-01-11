Chinese Student Wins Praise For Helping Classmates With Traditional Medicine Skills

A young student in northern China has won praise for using his knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to help his classmates. Zhao Tianyu, a grade three pupil at Kailu No. 1 Middle School in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia, provides volunteer TCM consultations to other students, reported the South China Morning Post.

Zhao became interested in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) three years ago when he accompanied his grandfather for treatment and was fascinated by the healing processes there. He then began learning the subject himself by reading old TCM books at home and watching online courses.

He first came to attention when he checked the pulse of a classmate sitting near him and correctly identified that the student often stayed up late and had a weak spleen and stomach. After this his classmates often started coming to him for help during class breaks.

Zhao told a student that his problem was due to his habit of eating cold and spicy food, which was troubling his body.

His teacher Liu explained that most of these students were from other classes, who heard that there was a 'little TCM doctor' in his class. They were curious to know if Zhao could give sound advice.

Liu further said that the feedback so far from teachers and students has been that Zhao Tian's diagnosis is almost as accurate as the doctors at the hospitals.

Liu said Zhao always tells him it is only a preliminary investigation and that if any discomfort is felt, one should go to the hospital in time. Liu said that Zhao has characteristics of caution and responsibility beyond his age.

Zhao's dedication to TCM impressed both his classmates and teachers and made him a respected and trusted student at his school.