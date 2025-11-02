Chinese Restaurant Goes Viral for Staff Roleplaying Martial Arts Novel Characters

A newly opened restaurant in China is gaining attention for turning martial arts fantasies into reality. At Xiangyang Courtyard, diners are treated to flavourful dishes alongside live-action performances inspired by legendary wuxia novels, offering an immersive blend of cuisine and cinematic combat. The resturant located in Xiangyang, Hubei province, has become a trending topic on mainland platforms for its creative blend of cuisine and culture.

Opened in September, the restaurant is designed in the style of classic gardens from ancient China, offering customers an immersive experience that goes beyond food.

According to Jimu News, Xiangyang Courtyard features martial arts performances that bring to life the spirit of The Legend of the Condor Heroes, one of the most beloved works by the late Hong Kong wuxia novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, reported South China Morning Post.

The book, written by Jin Yong, stands as one of the most beloved literary masterpieces in the China. Along with the performances, some of the restaurant's staff impersonate key characters from the famous novel. By allowing staff to impersonate these famous characters, Xiangyang Courtyard presents a unique blend of entertainment, nostalgia, and culinary art, giving visitors a unique experience of history and fantasy.

With its garden design, delicious food, and immersive atmosphere, the restaurant creates a relaxing escape from daily stress, making it a perfect place for both food lovers and those seeking a moment of calm.

Employees perform on a small stage every day at 7 pm, bringing the wuxia theme to life for diners.

Zhu Xiujun, general manager of the restaurant said, the restaurant has invited a professional performing troupe to train staff in portraying characters from martial arts stories. This initiative aims to enhance the restaurant's wuxia cultural experience and provide a more engaging and immersive environment for customers.