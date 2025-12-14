Chinese Man Stuns Internet By Delivering Food In Home-Made Mecha Suit

A Chinese restaurant owner has caught the internet's attention after stepping out onto the streets in a home-made mecha suit to deliver food. The unusual sight earned him the nickname "Chinese Iron Man" and left many people online amazed by his creativity, reported South China Morning Post.

The man inside this unique suit is Zhou Gaosai. He was born in the 1980s and hails from Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, northern China. A mecha suit is a large mechanical structure that resembles a robot and is usually found in science fiction. Zhou turned this fantasy into reality.

Zhou told Cover News that he isn't a full-time food delivery person by profession. He simply wanted to experience what it's like to do the job. He also revealed that he often interacts with traffic police, asking them whether he should walk on the road or the sidewalk while wearing this mecha suit.

According to Zhou, this futuristic armor was created without the help of any professional tools. He had neither blueprints nor a framework. He collected all the parts for the suit from a junkyard. While each suit costs a few thousand yuan, it takes about a week to build, from gathering the materials to finishing. According to him, the most difficult task is maintaining a balance between beauty and utility.

The design of this suit began with the legs, aiming for a high-tech and sophisticated look while maintaining sufficient flexibility in the upper part. Zhou made numerous refinements to the design, as every detail required careful consideration. He says that when people gather around him, take pictures, and call him "Iron Man," all the hard work feels worth it.

Zhou explained that he's been fascinated by science fiction characters since childhood. As a young boy, he wore self-made armor for commercial events, but low income forced him to temporarily abandon his dream. To make a living, he started working in the food and beverage industry, though his passion for building mecha never waned.