Chinese Man Takes Part In Matchmaking Show While Wife Goes To Toilet, Gets Exposed Publicly

In an unusual incident, a man in China was exposed at a matchmaking event after claiming he was single while his wife was present at the venue. The situation quickly turned dramatic when the truth came out in front of everyone, reported the South China Morning Post.

The incident took place on April 1 during "Auntie Wang's Matchmaking" event in Bengbu, Anhui province in central China. The event invites participants to come on stage, share their preferences, and find potential partners from the audience.

The man went on stage and introduced himself as a 51-year-old who had divorced in 2012 and had a son and a daughter. He also stated that he had come specifically to meet a woman present at the event. He described himself as an ordinary working man and added that he had been successful in Shanghai and continued to do well.

Shortly after the introduction, another woman in the audience expressed interest in him and came on stage. The man then said he wanted to get to know both women together.

The program's host, 63-year-old Zhao Mei, known as "Aunt Wang," commented that the situation was now developing into a love triangle, as both women were interested in the same man.

The situation suddenly took a turn when a woman in the audience came forward and introduced herself as the man's wife. The man denied this, saying he didn't want her and that he wasn't married to her.

The host expressed his displeasure and reminded everyone that only unmarried people were allowed on stage. He explained that his wife had just gone to the bathroom for a while, and he immediately took advantage of the opportunity to climb on stage.

According to a witness, when the wife returned and saw her husband on stage, a fight broke out between them. The witness said the wife called the police and claimed she was his wife. The argument escalated to the point where she even scratched his face during the altercation.

According to reports, participants are required to sign a declaration before participating in such matchmaking programs, declaring that they are unmarried.