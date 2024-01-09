China's Harbin Ice-Snow World Theme Park Breaks Guinness World Record

Harbin Ice and Snow World is also known as Bingxue Large World.

China's Harbin Ice-Snow World recently won a big award from Guinness World Records for being the biggest temporary ice and snow theme park in the world. Since it started in 1999, this yearly event in Harbin, Heilongjiang, has amazed people with its icy attractions.

The latest version of the park got the official nod from Guinness World Records, covering a massive area of 8,790,697.3 square feet-a big deal for temporary theme parks.

This icy wonderland features more than 2,000 carefully made ice and snow sculptures that capture the imagination of those who visit. The park's greatness is highlighted by the fact that it took a huge team of over 10,000 builders working hard for over a month to create this icy spectacle.

The Guinness World Record said in its official statement that "the largest ice and snow theme park (temporary) measures 816,682.50 square meters and was achieved by Harbin Ice-Snow World (China) in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China, on December 31, 2023. It took more than 10,000 people almost a month to finish all the ice and snow sculptures and facilities."

A Guinness World Records adjudicator presented Chinese officials with a certificate at the China Ice and Snow Tourism Development Forum 2024 in Harbin.

Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, is a bustling metropolis with a population exceeding 5 million people. It's a fascinating city with a rich history and culture, known for its unique blend of Chinese and Russian influences.