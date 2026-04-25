China's Gen Z Turns Dead Shopping Malls Into Real-Life Battle Royale Arenas

A remarkable new trend is sweeping through China's major cities, as young people transform quiet, half-empty shopping centres into after-hours battlegrounds inspired by the popular video game PUBG.

Gen Z players across China are turning shopping malls into large-scale, real-life battle royale arenas after dark, bridging digital game mechanics with physical activity and converting typically empty corridors into high-stakes tactical zones, accordig to Tech360.

Organisers in major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Qingdao, are hosting these augmented reality-powered sessions during off-hours or periods of low foot traffic, ensuring a dedicated and immersive experience for all participants, accordig to Tech360.

Rather than screens and sofas, players take to the floors, escalators, and food courts of real shopping centres. Participants are equipped with specialised AR sensors and use a dedicated application to replicate familiar gameplay elements, including shrinking safe zones, poison circles, and team-based combat, bringing the digital world directly into physical spaces.

The sessions are no gentle stroll, either. A typical session involves between 40 and 60 players competing for approximately 90 minutes, with participants often running more than five kilometres per game, making it a rigorous workout that effectively gamifies physical fitness.

Mall landlords, who have long struggled with falling footfall, appear happy to encourage the activity. Landlords who own spaces within these malls are even getting in on the action, often hosting these 40-odd player, Fortnite-style sessions themselves, according to Radii News.

The appeal goes well beyond the thrill of the game. Beyond the technological novelty, the trend addresses a desire for more natural social experiences among younger generations, offering an alternative to traditional social settings where pressure for small talk can be a barrier. By providing a predefined social script through team roles and survival objectives, the game facilitates genuine camaraderie, with many participants noting that navigating a high-pressure, simulated battle environment creates instant bonds, allowing strangers to become friends.

The phenomenon speaks volumes about a generation that values authentic, shareable experiences over purely passive consumption. By transforming mundane public spaces into vibrant battlegrounds, young people are finding new ways to exercise and connect, while asserting their own creative stamp on their local environment.