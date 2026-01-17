China's 82-Year-Old Woman Goes Viral For Using Drones And Live Streaming To Sell Farm Products

Age is often seen as a barrier to learning new skills, but an 82-year-old woman from eastern China is proving that belief wrong. Known affectionately as the "hardcore grandma," Dai Shuying has impressed many people with her ability to operate agricultural drones and her growing popularity as a live-streamer selling farm products. Her story has attracted attention for showing how curiosity, learning, and family support can change lives at any age, reported the South China Morning Post.

Dai Shuying was born in 1943. She hails from Laomei Village, Xindu Town, Tongcheng District, Anhui Province, China. When she was young, she worked as a bookkeeper. At that time, she was considered one of the few literate people in the village because she knew how to read, write, and do accounting.

Even while raising five children, Dai remained in the village. Over time, three of her children moved to the cities. She then moved to the village with her eldest son and 40-year-old grandson, Wang Tiantian. Together, they manage more than 600 mu (approximately 40 hectares) of farmland.

Although Dai no longer does heavy agricultural work, she remains in good health and active. Her connection to drone technology came by chance. One day, her grandson brought home a large agricultural drone to help with farming. Seeing this large, iron-like device, Dai's curiosity piqued, and he asked his grandson to teach him how to operate it.

Under Wang's supervision, Dai quickly mastered the basics. She learned to install the 15-kilogram batteries and perform the necessary technical tasks. Gradually, she was able to lift the drone, deploy its wings, load it with fertilizer, and spray fertilizer with precision, handling the takeoff herself.

Compared to traditional methods, adopting drone technology has improved both the speed and yield of farming. According to Dai, previously, a single person could only fertilise a little over 10 mu of land in a single day. Now, with the help of drones, this work can be completed on a full 600 mu of land in a single day. He says this saves both time and effort.

Wang later started a short video account called "Old Farmer, Gratefully Loved" to showcase his daily life. In these videos, Dai can be seen flying a drone and having fun with her grandson.

To supplement her income, the grandmother and grandson also began live streaming. Through live sessions, they sell rice, cooking oil, and other agricultural products grown on their farm. Dai has now confidently learned to operate the live streaming equipment herself.

When asked about her experience teaching the elderly, Wang said that her grandmother learns quickly, but the most important thing is patience. Dai considers her new work both a source of entertainment and a way to stay connected with her family. She enjoys learning new things and doesn't limit herself to age.

Dai says her life is happier now than ever. Her children are around her, she's passionate about farming, and the family's income has increased. He also said that even after the age of 80, being able to see the world so closely is the biggest happiness for him.