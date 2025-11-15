Chinese Man Becomes Delivery Rider After Ex-Wife's Luxury Lifestyle Leaves Him Financially Strained

A story from China has caught widespread attention online after a man revealed how his marriage fell apart when he lost his well-paid job. The case, reported by 163.com, shows how a once comfortable life changed sharply for a couple after financial troubles.

43-year-old Qianqian studied law at Zhejiang University. He used to work in a white-collar job at a state-owned company in Hangzhou, earning 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) per month, reported South China Morning Post.

But about five years ago, he suddenly lost his job, for reasons unclear. Since then, he has been working as a delivery rider, earning less than 10,000 yuan (Rs 1,24,165) per month. His wife divorced him after his income plummeted.

Qianqian explained that he gradually realised that his wife was only interested in his income. He said that he once thought he would never forget her because their love was so deep. But after a long emotional struggle, he realised that his wife's attachment was not to him, but to the material comforts he provided.

The two met while playing online games, and Qianqian knew that many men were attracted to her because of her beauty. He says that his wife chose him not because of his personality or looks, but because he was always willing to fulfil her every wish.

He also admitted that he himself married her because of his attraction to her beauty. His focus was solely on getting married, not whether she liked him or not.

During their marriage, his wife never worked and lived a luxurious life entirely on Qianqian's earnings. She often bought three different colours of the same dress and two designer bags costing more than 15,000 yuan (Rs 186,275).

She also used expensive face creams on her hands and feet, took expensive medications to maintain her figure, and even underwent cosmetic surgery several times.

He even had to sell their house to meet his wife's increasingly extravagant lifestyle. At the time of the divorce, they had no joint property left, as everything had been spent.

Working as a food delivery boy, Qianqian says he now feels "alone but free." He says that while life is simpler now, it is much more peaceful than the financially and mentally draining life he once had.