Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Building Ledge - 29 Floors Off The Ground

According to Shanghaiist, police in Xi'an, the capital of central China's Shaanxi Province, received a call about a man - possibly suicidal - who was spotted on the roof of a 29-floor residential high-rise. When they arrived at the scene, however, the officers were stunned to find a man napping on a narrow ledge.
The rescuers were able to approach the man, who was presumably passed out, from two separate angles and pulled him off the roof safely.
Local media reports suggest that the man may have intended to jump from the top of the building. However, it is believed that he drank too much alcohol and ended up falling asleep instead. That nap probably saved his life.
Last year, a firefighter risked his life to save a suicidal woman who had climbed out and was spotted sitting on a tiny beam outside her 15th floor apartment.
