Video: Firefighter Saves Suicidal Woman By Kicking Her Back Into Home

Watch the incredible footage

Offbeat | | Updated: March 14, 2018 12:37 IST
105 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video: Firefighter Saves Suicidal Woman By Kicking Her Back Into Home

The woman trying to commit suicide by jumping from the 8th floor.

The incredible moment when a firefighter saved a suicidal woman by kicking her back into her apartment was captured on camera. The incident took place in China's Nanjing City on March 11. A video, shared by CGTN, shows an unidentified woman threatening to commit suicide while sitting on a window ledge of her 8th floor apartment.

A firefighter in seen rappelling down from the floor above with the help of a rope to kick her back into her apartment.

Watch the incredible footage below:



It was not immediately clear whether the woman suffered any injuries.

On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 58,000 times.

Comments
In May last year, a firefighter in China walked on a narrow ledge to save a suicidal woman from a 15-storey drop.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

ChinaSuicidal WomanNanjing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Up By-ElectionsLose WeightBihar By-ElectionsGorakhpurStephen HawkingNirav ModiRex Tillerson

................................ Advertisement ................................