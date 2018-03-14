Video: Firefighter Saves Suicidal Woman By Kicking Her Back Into Home

The woman trying to commit suicide by jumping from the 8th floor.
The incredible moment when a firefighter saved a suicidal woman by kicking her back into her apartment was captured on camera. The incident took place in China's Nanjing City on March 11. A video, shared by CGTN, shows an unidentified woman threatening to commit suicide while sitting on a window ledge of her 8th floor apartment.
A firefighter in seen rappelling down from the floor above with the help of a rope to kick her back into her apartment.
Watch the incredible footage below:
It was not immediately clear whether the woman suffered any injuries.
