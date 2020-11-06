"Chill, Donald, Chill": Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump With His Own Words

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem," wrote Greta Thunberg.

'Chill, Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump With His Own Words

Greta Thunberg recycled Donald Trump's own words to mock him. (File Photos)

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Greta Thunberg seems to know that. The 17-year-old climate activist waited 11 months before delivering a stinging burn to US President Donald Trump using his own words. 

In 2019, the US President had mocked Greta Thunberg when she was named Time Magazine's person of the year. The environmental campaigner recycled Mr Trumps' own words on Thursday to take a dig at his baseless allegations of voter fraud. 

Newsbeep

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!" Greta Thunberg tweeted Thursday, responding to a tweet from Donald Trump that read "STOP THE COUNT!"

Greta Thunberg's tweet was phrased exactly like Donald Trump's December 2019 insult directed at her. Mr Trump had criticised Time Magazine's decision to name the teenage climate activist as person of the year and written, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Since being posted yesterday, Ms Thunberg's tweet has surpassed the number of 'likes' on Mr Trump's. Her post has been 'liked' over a million times on the microblogging platform, collecting thousands of tweets of support. 

Donald Trump, offering no evidence, has claimed that the election was stolen from him. He lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Democrat Joe Biden nearer to victory.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Greta ThunbergDonald TrumpUS Election 2020

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india