'Chill, Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump With His Own Words

Greta Thunberg recycled Donald Trump's own words to mock him. (File Photos)

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Greta Thunberg seems to know that. The 17-year-old climate activist waited 11 months before delivering a stinging burn to US President Donald Trump using his own words.

In 2019, the US President had mocked Greta Thunberg when she was named Time Magazine's person of the year. The environmental campaigner recycled Mr Trumps' own words on Thursday to take a dig at his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!" Greta Thunberg tweeted Thursday, responding to a tweet from Donald Trump that read "STOP THE COUNT!"

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Greta Thunberg's tweet was phrased exactly like Donald Trump's December 2019 insult directed at her. Mr Trump had criticised Time Magazine's decision to name the teenage climate activist as person of the year and written, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Since being posted yesterday, Ms Thunberg's tweet has surpassed the number of 'likes' on Mr Trump's. Her post has been 'liked' over a million times on the microblogging platform, collecting thousands of tweets of support.

I see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/RFwCVVOiIy — CHAD J (@CHAD1524) November 5, 2020

Greta held onto this for 11 MONTHS and dropped an absolute precision missile strike. pic.twitter.com/0MxnWSNKZ3 — Jim Harper (@NewsroomJim) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump, offering no evidence, has claimed that the election was stolen from him. He lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Democrat Joe Biden nearer to victory.