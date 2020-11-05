Trump Says Campaign Will Legally Challenge "Biden Claimed States"

US Elections 2020: "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump wrote in a tweet, without listing specific states or examples of alleged fraud.

Trump Says Campaign Will Legally Challenge 'Biden Claimed States'

US Elections 2020: Trump threatened more legal challenges on Thursday over results. (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump threatened more legal challenges on Thursday over results from Tuesday's presidential election in a handful of states, claiming without any evidence that voter fraud has been committed in places where Democrat Joe Biden appears to have won.

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump wrote in a tweet, without listing specific states or examples of alleged fraud.

