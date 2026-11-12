Chhath Puja 2026: Check Full 4-Day Schedule, From Nahay Khay To Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja 2026: Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his consort Usha (the first rays of the morning). It is believed that observing the Chhath fast brings prosperity, longevity, and well-being to one's family. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is a deeply rooted tradition in Bihar but is observed with equal devotion in many parts of the country. Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions. During the four-day celebration, devotees, particularly women, observe a fast and offer prayers for the long life and bright future of their children, along with the happiness and prosperity of their families.

As Chhath Puja approaches, many communities begin preparations--cleansing homes, arranging traditional thekua, sugarcane and colourful offerings. Devotees gather at river ghats or ponds for eco-friendly rituals, singing devotional songs and preparing prasad like thekua and fruits.

Chhath Puja begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Kartika and concludes on the Saptami Tithi. This year, the four-day festival will be celebrated from November 13 to November 16. The celebrations begin with Nahay Khay and conclude with Usha Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2026: Nahay Khay, Kharna and Arghya Dates

Day 1 – Nahay Khay | Friday, November 13

The rituals begin with Nahay Khay, which marks the first day of the Chhath festivities. Devotees take a holy bath, deep-clean their homes and kitchens, and eat a simple satvik meal of boiled rice, chana dal and kaddu (bottle gourd).

Day 2 – Kharna | Saturday, November 14

On the second day, called Kharna, devotees fast throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities. A prasad is provided to the Chhati Mata and distributed amongst relatives and friends. After this meal, the tough 36-hour nirjala (without water) fast begins.

Day 3 - Sandhya Arghya | Sunday, November 15

The third day is when the main rituals start. Devotees, usually women, gather at the water bodies, be it rivers or ponds, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (offering of water) to the rising Sun. People listen to the Chhath Vrat Katha and sing devotional songs at night.

Day 4 - Usha Arghya & Parana | Monday, November 16

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun in the morning. Usha is believed to be the consort of the Surya Dev. The 36-hour fast is completed after Arghya, with prasad and water, a ritual known as Parana.