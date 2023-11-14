Chhath Puja 2023: Celebrations And Significance Of Festival

Chhath Puja is marked by a profound connection between nature and spirituality.

Days after Diwali, people of the country will celebrate another major festival called Chhath. It is observed with extra fervour in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The festival falls on the sixth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika and is celebrated for four days. However, the dates can change based on the movement of the moon on which the lunar calendar is based. Accordingly, this year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on November 17 (Friday) and continue till November 20.

How is Chhath celebrated?

Chhath is dedicated to the worship of Sun, the ultimate source of energy and life. The festival begins with Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting), where participants take a ritualistic bath and consume a simple meal. The subsequent day, Kharna, involves fasting throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities.

On the third day, the main rituals take place. Devotees, usually women, gather at the water bodies, be it rivers or ponds, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (offering of water) to the rising Sun, chanting hymns and prayers. This unique aspect of Chhath Puja symbolises purity, self-discipline, and the continuity of life. The setting sun witnesses another round of arghya, this time bidding farewell to the day.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is marked by a profound connection between nature and spirituality. The environmental aspects of the festival, such as standing in water and using natural elements like sugarcane and banana leaves, underscore the harmony that devotees seek with the environment. The festival fosters a sense of community as families and neighbourhoods come together to perform rituals, share meals, and exchange blessings.

Chhath Puja, with its rich traditions, also encapsulates the essence of gratitude, discipline and the eternal cycle of life. As the sun sets on the final day of celebrations, it leaves behind a sense of spiritual fulfilment and community bonding that continues till the next year's observance.