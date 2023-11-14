Know Dates And Rituals Of Chhath Puja, How They Are Performed

The significance of Chhath Puja embody cultural and social dimensions.

The festival of Chhath is just days away and will be celebrated with enthusiasm in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Chhath Puja is deeply rooted in ancient history and traces its origins to the Vedic times. The Rigveda, one of the oldest sacred texts of Hinduism, mentions rituals dedicated to the Sun, emphasising its importance in sustaining life. Over the centuries, these rituals evolved into the elaborate and revered Chhath Puja observed today.

The dates for Chhath Puja are decided on the basis od Hindu calendar. If falls six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, with the devotees worshipping Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Sun's sister. The rituals are observed over four days. They include holy bathing, fasting and observing a tough fast, including abstaining from drinking water.

Dates for Chhath Puja 2023

This year, according to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Chhath Puja will begin on November 17 and continue till the 20th. It starts with the ritual of Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) on the first day. On the second day, called Kharna, devotees fast throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities.

The third day is when the main rituals start. Devotees, usually women, gather at the water bodies, be it rivers or ponds, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (offering of water) to the rising Sun. It will be special this year because the thir day will fall on Sunday, the day associated with Sun.

The setting Sun witnesses another round of arghya the next day, this time bidding farewell to the day.

History of Chhath Puja

Historically, Chhath Puja holds a special place as it was believed to have been practiced by the legendary figures of Surya and Savitri. The Sun, revered for his life-giving energy, became a central figure in this festival, symbolising the source of light and vitality. The rituals performed during Chhath Puja are seen as a means to seek blessings for health, prosperity and the well-being of family members.

The significance of Chhath Puja embody cultural and social dimensions. Its observance transcends caste, creed, and economic disparities, fostering a sense of equality and shared purpose among its participants.

Chhath Puja's association with natural elements is also historically rooted. The worship of the Sun, water bodies, and the earth reflects an ancient understanding of the interconnectedness of life and the environment. The rituals, passed down through generations, symbolise a harmonious relationship with nature, emphasising the need for balance and sustainability.