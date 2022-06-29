Chef Posts Video Of Chocolate Dragon, Internet Amazed

Amaury Guichon is known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.

A video of a chocolate dragon in making has amazed the internet. It has been shared by pastry chef Amaury Guichon on Instagram where he has nine million followers.

Mr Guichon keeps posting videos of his creative food items on social media.

"Chocolate Dragon! The very first wall mounted showpiece! I love the smoke pouring out of the mouth," reads the caption of the video.

The video shows Mr Guichon making different parts of the dragon head with chocolate first then assembling them together and giving a shiny finish to the creation.

The video has garnered over 12.2 million views and 7.7 lakh likes since being shared two days ago.

Mr Guichon and his creation has received numerous appraisals on social media and users have flooded the comment section with compliments.

"They had us in the first half, I'm not gonna lie," wrote a user.

"At first I was like "uhh" then I was like "UHHHH" then I was like "Oooo," said another user.

Mr Guichon has been making great creations with chocolate. His videos frequently go viral on social media. He is a chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.