'Cheapest Rocket Launch': Man's Unusual Way Of Lighting Firecrackers Stuns Internet

The video was shot in Andra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Ahead of Diwali, an old video showing a man's unusual way of lighting firecrackers, specifically rockets, is going viral on social media yet again. The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. It showed a man launching multiple rockets using a cigarette perched between his lips.

"The founder of NASA was definitely from India," Mr Nanda captioned the post, which garnered more than 962,000 views and over 22,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

The founder of NASA was definitely from India 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 21, 2022

The 19-second video showed a man standing in the middle of a road performing his incredibly daring act. As bikers passed by him, the man was seen lighting up multiple rockets with the cigarette in his mouth.

The man launched not one but around 11 rockets in the span of a mere 20 seconds, that too without any fear of getting injured or burned.

In the comment section, while some internet users simply called the man "Rocketman", others suggested he should be introduced to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"No need of Rocket launchers....give this man a position," wrote one user. "Maybe @elonmusk should be introduced to this guy.. This is how rockets are launched in some parts of India," hilarious wrote another.

"Worlds cheapest rocket launch.. Hope @elonmusk watch this!" commented third, while a fourth jokingly added, "After seeing this Indian at Rocket game, NASA may be at shame".

The video is actually from 2018. As per previous reports, the video was shot in Andra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

