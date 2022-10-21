Video: Woman's Daredevil Window-Cleaning Act Stuns Internet

The woman is seen standing on the edge of the window panel without anything to support her.

The preparations for Diwali include cleaning, painting walls, and removing the dust from ceiling fans inside the house. While the festive ritual is common across families in India every year, some tend to go overboard with it. Recently, a video surfaced on social media that shows a woman cleaning an apartment window. Sounds normal? Well, the house is situated on the fourth floor and the lady is cleaning the windows from the outside.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a woman is seen climbing out of a window of her house and wiping the glass panels from the outside using a cloth. She stands on the edge of the window panel without anything to support her.

Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 1 million views on Twitter and drawn amusing reactions on the platform.

“These stunts are performed by experts please don't try this at home,” one user quipped.

These stunts are performed by experts pls don't try this at home????. — kumarunknownu (@0223hij) October 20, 2022

The video was quite chilling for some. “Honestly, my heart skipped a beat,” a comment read.

honestly, my heart skipped a beat.



This is CRIME — Cataleya????️ (@catale7a) October 21, 2022

One user wondered, “Is the owner doing it herself or have they asked the poor help to risk her life for some proxy window cleaning”.

Wonder if its the owner doing it herself or have they asked the poor help to risk her life for some poxy window cleaning — Healthiswealth (@onpathtohappii) October 20, 2022

A few did not miss the opportunity to poke some fun.

Even after all this katron ke Khiladi cleaning still she will get the same soan papdi she gave away last year. — vicky I (@vishnurocks1234) October 20, 2022

A person joked that the lady should participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron ke khiladi main bhejo aunty ko???? — ????????????????. ❥ (@DilChuraliya_) October 20, 2022

The video had first gone viral in February, this year, and is said to be from a society in Ghaziabad. When residents of the society spotted the woman doing the cleaning, they knocked on her door and advised her not to risk her life.