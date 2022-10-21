Video: Woman's Daredevil Window-Cleaning Act Stuns Internet

The woman is seen climbing out of a window of her house and wiping the glass panels from the outside using a cloth. She stands on the edge of the window panel without anything to support her



The preparations for Diwali include cleaning, painting walls, and removing the dust from ceiling fans inside the house. While the festive ritual is common across families in India every year, some tend to go overboard with it. Recently, a video surfaced on social media that shows a woman cleaning an apartment window. Sounds normal? Well, the house is situated on the fourth floor and the lady is cleaning the windows from the outside.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a woman is seen climbing out of a window of her house and wiping the glass panels from the outside using a cloth. She stands on the edge of the window panel without anything to support her.

The clip has garnered more than 1 million views on Twitter and drawn amusing reactions on the platform.

“These stunts are performed by experts please don't try this at home,” one user quipped.

The video was quite chilling for some. “Honestly, my heart skipped a beat,” a comment read.

One user wondered, “Is the owner doing it herself or have they asked the poor help to risk her life for some proxy window cleaning”.

A few did not miss the opportunity to poke some fun.

A person joked that the lady should participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

The video had first gone viral in February, this year, and is said to be from a society in Ghaziabad. When residents of the society spotted the woman doing the cleaning, they knocked on her door and advised her not to risk her life.

