Video: Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport Witnesses Massive Crowd Ahead Of Diwali

Other videos also showed a throng of people waiting in queues to board their flights.

Ahead of Diwali, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport witnessed huge crowds on Friday night. A video gaining traction on social media showed people in massive numbers queuing at 3am with their luggage in order to board their flights.

"BLR airport at 3am. Diwali is here!" Twitter user Vibin Baburajan, the co-founder of the All India Start-ups Community, wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

BLR airport at 3am. Diwali is here! pic.twitter.com/cUESii8WfG — Vibin 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) October 20, 2022

In the video, the airport indeed looked like a shopping mall packed with people. In the following tweet, Mr Baburajan also wrote, "A decade ago around 50 million Indians were taking flights each year. Now 3x as many Indians are flying each year (CAGR of 12%)".

Reacting to the video, several other users also shared similar clips, showing a throng of people waiting in queues to board their flights. "It was a crazy morning. Still can't believe I made it for my flight. #diwali #BLRAirport," a user wrote while sharing a video of the crowded airport.

Yup. It was a crazy morning. Still can't believe I made it for my flight.#diwali#BLRAirportpic.twitter.com/mVS0bOLxvk — Pratham Y (@prathampy) October 21, 2022

Another user commented that the huge crowd at night was for cheap flights. "Most people reach their in night to catch early morning flight. Because cab drivers take Rs 1500-2000 to reach at airport in morning plus always a headache of cancelling rides. In night till 11-12, Vayu vajra gives nice service," he wrote.

Meanwhile, amid Diwali celebrations, several airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers - both domestic and international - asking them to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process.

Vistara Airlines advised its customers to leave early for the airport in view of traffic jams. "Vistara @airvistara #TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion is expected in areas of Delhi today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," it tweeted on Friday.