ChatGPT Rolls Out Superhero-Style AI Action Portraits To Rival Gemini Nano Banana: Check 10 Prompts

Announced just days ago, this feature lets users morph ordinary photos into dynamic, 3D-style superhero action figures, complete with custom costumes, epic names, and even quirky sidekicks.

Read Time: 4 mins
ChatGPT Rolls Out Superhero-Style AI Action Portraits To Rival Gemini Nano Banana: Check 10 Prompts
This tool uses ChatGPT's advanced image generation.
  • OpenAI launched AI Action Portrait images to transform photos into 3D superhero portraits
  • The tool uses GPT-4 powered generative AI integrated within ChatGPT for custom illustrations
  • Users upload selfies and create prompts describing costumes, powers, and sidekicks for portraits
OpenAI has launched AI Action Portrait images, a creative feature that lets users transform their photos into stylised, superhero-like action portraits. This tool uses generative AI to create 3D-like illustrations with customisable elements like labels, costumes, and sidekicks. The feature is a response to Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI image generator, which went viral for turning photos into playful 3D action figures. OpenAI's tool takes a similar concept and integrates it into ChatGPT, allowing users to create personalised, comic-book-style portraits.

Unlike basic filters on social apps, this tool uses ChatGPT's advanced image generation (powered by GPT-4) to craft hyper-personalised illustrations. 

How to create AI Action Portrait images

Upload Your Photo: Snap a clear selfie or select one from your gallery. Ensure your face is well-lit and visible for accurate rendering.

Craft Your Prompt: Start with "Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named [Your Hero Name], clad in [describe costume] with [powers or accessories]." Add flair: "Include my cat as a sidekick in a tiny cape" or "Package it in a retro comic book box."

Generate and Refine: Hit send, and watch AI work its magic. If the first output isn't perfect, reply with tweaks like "Make the armour more metallic and add glowing runes."

Share: Download your portrait and post it online.

Here are 10 prompts to create an AI Action Portrait using ChatGPT:

1. Captain Aqua: "Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named Captain Aqua, armoured in shimmering blue and silver with water flowing across the suit like liquid metal. Include a trident weapon and a dolphin sidekick. Package in a glossy ocean-themed blister pack with wave graphics."

2. SolarFlare: "Turn my uploaded image into a heroic 3D action portrait of SolarFlare, a radiant warrior in golden-crimson armour with a solar energy emblem on the chest. Add molten fire eyes and energy wings. Display in a fiery volcano box with collectable flames."

3. IronClash: "Create a 3D superhero figure from my photo as IronClash, in tech-infused red armour with mechanical joints and a robotic hawk perched on the shoulder. Equip with a laser gauntlet. Package like a vintage Hasbro toy with metallic sheen."

4. Phantom Viper: "Convert my selfie to a stealthy 3D action portrait of Phantom Viper, clad in green-black tactical gear with a coiling snake emblem and glowing venom eyes. Add shadow cloaking effects and dual daggers. Box it in a mysterious midnight-black package."

5. Thunderstrike: "Make my photo a dynamic 3D superhero named Thunderstrike, a storm-wielding hero in electric blue armour crackling with lightning bolts from the gauntlets. Include a loyal wolf companion with thunder fur. Present in a stormy cloud blister pack."

6. EchoByte: "Transform this image into EchoByte, a coder-hero action figure with headphone weapons, a cyber-cat sidekick in neon fur, and a keyboard shield. Dress in a glitchy purple circuits suit. Package as a retro 80s tech toy with circuit board art."

7. Nova Blaze: "Generate a 3D portrait from my photo as Nova Blaze, exploding with cosmic power in starry purple and orange robes, holding a supernova orb. Add floating asteroid accessories. Encase in a space-themed collector's box with galaxy swirls."

8. Shadow Weaver: "Turn my uploaded photo into Shadow Weaver, a mystical 3D superhero in flowing black silk with thread-like shadow tendrils and a raven familiar. Include web-slinging gloves. Display in an enchanted gothic blister pack with rune engravings."

9. Frost Guardian: "Create a chilling 3D action figure of Frost Guardian from my image, armoured in icy crystal white and blue with frost breath effects and a polar bear cub ally. Equip with a glacial hammer. Package in a frozen tundra toy box with snowflake details."

10. Vortex Rider: "Reimagine my selfie as Vortex Rider, a wind-master in swirling teal and grey leathers, riding a mini tornado base with eagle wings harness. Add gale-force staff. Box it like an adventure hero collectable with whirlwind graphics."

Superhero-Style AI Action Portraits,  Chatgpt,  Gemini Nano Banana AI
