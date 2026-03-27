CEO In US Rewards Employees With Rs 15 Crore Bonus After High-Stress Period

In a striking example of corporate accountability, US-based burger chain Five Guys has rewarded its employees with bonuses worth nearly $1.5 million (Rs 15 Crore), after an overwhelming promotional campaign created chaos across its outlets in the United States, according to The New York Post.

The burger chain had introduced a buy one get one free offer on 17 February to mark its 40th anniversary. However, the response far exceeded expectations, putting immense pressure on store staff and operations.

Several outlets reportedly ran out of food, faced disruptions in online ordering systems and were forced to shut early due to the sudden rush of customers. Despite the challenges, employees managed long queues and high order volumes under intense conditions, as per the news report.

Chief Executive Officer Jerry Murrell admitted that the company had misjudged the scale of demand. He said the bonuses were issued to recognise the dedication and resilience shown by staff during the difficult period.

"I didn't want anybody shooting me in the back or anything after the first day, because we really screwed it up. We had no idea that we were going to get that kind of response," he told Fortune.

The company also praised its frontline workers, stating that their efforts reflected the commitment and grit that have defined the brand for decades.

Following the incident, Five Guys reintroduced the promotional offer from 9 to 12 March with improved planning to better handle customer demand.

The decision to reward employees has gained attention, highlighting how the company chose to acknowledge staff efforts after a major operational setback.