CCTV Captures Woman Pushing Friend Under Bus. She Says It Was A Prank This shocking CCTV footage will make you wonder, with friends like these, who needs enemies?

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Caught on CCTV: The moment a woman pushed her friend under a bus. She calls it a prank gone wrong



Surveillance footage released by police in the Polish town of Czechowice-Dziedzice shows two women walking down a footpath on April 12. Suddenly, her friend pushes her towards the road - right as a large red bus is driving past.



For a split-second, the wheels of the bus appear dangerously close to the woman's head and viewers fear the worst. Her friend stands in shock as the woman helps herself off the road. Fortunately, the woman appears to have escaped the terrifying incident unhurt.



CCTV footage of the shocking "prank gone wrong" was released by Czechowice-Dziedzice municipal guard and posted on YouTube by local radio and news websites.



Watch the CCTV footage below:







A slightly longer clip posted by a







According to Polish media, the bus driver immediately pulled over and called the police as well as an ambulance. The victim of the prank reportedly suffered minor cuts and bruises.



The



Really makes you wonder, with friends like these, who needs enemies?



Click for more





Heart-stopping CCTV footage captures the moment a woman pushed her friend towards a bus. She shoved her friend so hard that the woman went flying towards the road and was nearly crushed under the bus. The vehicle's enormous tyres missed her head by inches. In her defence, the woman who pushed her friend says it was all part of a prank gone wrong and she meant no harm.Surveillance footage released by police in the Polish town of Czechowice-Dziedzice shows two women walking down a footpath on April 12. Suddenly, her friend pushes her towards the road - right as a large red bus is driving past.For a split-second, the wheels of the bus appear dangerously close to the woman's head and viewers fear the worst. Her friend stands in shock as the woman helps herself off the road. Fortunately, the woman appears to have escaped the terrifying incident unhurt.CCTV footage of the shocking "prank gone wrong" was released by Czechowice-Dziedzice municipal guard and posted on YouTube by local radio and news websites.A slightly longer clip posted by a local website shows the woman get up and even hug her friend.According to Polish media, the bus driver immediately pulled over and called the police as well as an ambulance. The victim of the prank reportedly suffered minor cuts and bruises. The Kansas City Star reports the woman who pushed her was fined a small amount for causing a traffic hazard. But upon reviewing the CCTV footage, Polish police are now keen on pressing stronger charges. If found guilty, the woman could spend upto a year in prison.Really makes you wonder, with friends like these, who needs enemies?Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter