Driver Escapes Unhurt As Speeding Train Crushes Van In Poland, Video Shocks Internet

A disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a high-speed train colliding with a van in the Polish village of Wola Filipowska. The incident occurred when the van driver attempted to cross the tracks despite a red light and became trapped as the barriers lowered. Initially, one barrier lowered, and the driver tried to escape, but the second barrier then lowered, trapping the van. As the train approached, the driver desperately tried to escape, manoeuvring the van to the side of the tracks. However, the train, carrying passengers, collided with the van, severely damaging it and leaving it in pieces.

Miraculously, the van driver and train passengers escaped unhurt.

Here's the video:

Van driver runs the red light and gets hit by a train pic.twitter.com/n3223QyuzJ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 6, 2025

The incident is currently under investigation by the prosecutor's office to determine the cause of the crash. The surveillance footage, now viral on social media, has sparked mixed reactions, with many blaming the driver for the accident, noting it could have been avoided.

One user said, "This is a PERFECT example of how stupid and shitty 95% of drivers are. Stop on the tracks and risk death instead of breaking that crossing arm. You just can't make this up."

Another commented, "The barriers on the inner side should be painted green and/or bear information about the possibility of being rammed in a dangerous situation. An educational campaign is not enough when it comes to an 80-tonne locomotive colliding with a 2-tonne vehicle, and solutions need to be implemented systemically."

A third said, "When you must choose between two bad options, choose the less bad one. Unfortunately, he chose the worst."

A fourth added, "Those barriers are designed specifically to snap easily for obvious reasons. That's why they're either made of flimsy wood or are crimped at a spot to make snapping easy."