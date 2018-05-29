CBSE Class 10 Results Announced. Twitter Buzzes With Hilarious Reactions

From jokes about nosy relatives to reactions on the missing one mark for the toppers, Twitter is at it sharing some funny reactions to the CBSE class 10 results. Here are some of the funniest reactions.
Mohalla aunties when they heard that 10th results are out#CBSE10THResult2018pic.twitter.com/Y39TRtyOKK- Prakhar (@prakharshubham) May 29, 2018
What is happening in some families right now:#CBSE10THResult2018pic.twitter.com/KNeUOdoJtb- Aashi (@aashishjoshi00) May 29, 2018
Dear 10th passed students, josh josh me science nahi le lena. #CBSE10THResult2018- Mahika (@_opaline__) May 29, 2018
looking at #cbse10thresult2018 4 topper OMG.. right now I am more curious about where they lost 1 mark ??- Su$hVichaR (@Msush15) May 29, 2018
#CBSE10THResult2018- Hadeed (@8Hadeed81122) May 29, 2018
Sahi baat hai pic.twitter.com/fIwhY4VNUJ
#CBSE10THResult2018pic.twitter.com/k70ufzS0u1- Pankaj Purohit (@cutepj77) May 29, 2018
Aliens have invaded India. Beware !!!- EraSharma (@EraSharma123) May 29, 2018
499/500!!? Kaise yar kaise ??#CBSE10Thresult2018
CBSE result announced!! Now you have your date of birth proof.- Prabhat (@iPrabhatTiwari) May 29, 2018
#CBSE10THResult2018
#CBSE10THRESULT2018#CBSEResult2018#CBSE#BREAKINGpic.twitter.com/Inq7ABWoeH- Officer's Choice (@PushpRaj_mech) May 29, 2018
#CBSE10THResult2018- Ayush (@Ayush_Ankur331) May 29, 2018
Comparison Games Begin.
Dear students, who passed the CBSE 10th class today, if anyone tells you that you have to study for two years then it's all fun, don't fall for it. It is a trap! #CBSE10THResult2018- Ovais Wani (@Ovais_) May 29, 2018
When you anticipate 60% but get 60.5#CBSE10THResult2018pic.twitter.com/ofp5syaBmw- Prakhar (@prakharshubham) May 29, 2018
When your friend said "yaar exams acche nahi hue" but ends up scoring 90%#CBSE10THResult2018pic.twitter.com/wYSAyrBgWn- Prakhar (@prakharshubham) May 29, 2018
This year 27,476 students have scored equal to or more than 95% marks while 131,493 students have scored equal to or more than 90% marks. Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer are the top three regions.
On May 26, CBSE class 12 results were announced. Similar memes and jokes flooded Twitter. Tweeple even invoked the Race 3 "Our business is our business..." meme and used the poster for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju to share their reactions.
