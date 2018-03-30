Watch What Happens When Adults Take CBSE Board Exams

But Delhi-based production house A Little Anarky wants students everywhere to know "that boards don't matter all that much in the long run." To prove this, they conducted a fun little experiment in their office and "surprised" their coworkers with a few questions from a typical CBSE board exam paper. (Yes, we know, worst surprise ever!)
"No matter what, remember... you're going to be okay," A Little Anarky tells students watching.
Here's why.
The adults, all in their late 20s and early 30s, basically bombed all the questions.
"This is not class 10," says one person when handed a question paper.
We have to admit, it's pretty funny to watch the adults struggling over the school-level science and maths.
For instance, when asked to identify and label parts of a flower (pretty basic stuff for science students) - the adults splutter.
"I have no idea what this is," admits one person.
"A headphone lead in a balloon?" guesses another. A+ for creativity.
"This is a plant for sure." guesses a third. (Yes, close.) "Fallopian tube?" he asks. NOPE.
"Aap log mere ko fail kara rahe ho (You'll make me fail this)," says another.
Nobody fared better when it came to math and history, so we'll just let you watch the hilarious video and see for yourself:
