Watch What Happens When Adults Take CBSE Board Exams

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT Watch what happens when adults try to answer questions from a typical CBSE board exam paper New Delhi: Most people who made it past their Class X and Class XII board examinations would be happy to never take them again. That's why, when the CBSE or the Central Board of Secondary Education decided to hold re-examinations for the Class X Maths and and Class XII Economics papers, everyone was understandably horrified. CBSE says the question papers were leaked. While some upset students and their parents are protesting the announcement, others are demanding a re-examination for all subjects in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They feel many other question papers were leaked before the exams. One thing, however, is clear, no matter what category they fall into: these exams have left students stressed.



But Delhi-based production house A Little Anarky wants students everywhere to know "that boards don't matter all that much in the long run." To prove this, they conducted a fun little experiment in their office and "surprised" their coworkers with a few questions from a typical CBSE board exam paper. (Yes, we know, worst surprise ever!)



"No matter what, remember... you're going to be okay," A Little Anarky tells students watching.



Here's why.



The adults, all in their late 20s and early 30s, basically bombed all the questions.



"This is not class 10," says one person when handed a question paper.



We have to admit, it's pretty funny to watch the adults struggling over the school-level science and maths.



For instance, when asked to identify and label parts of a flower (pretty basic stuff for science students) - the adults splutter.



"I have no idea what this is," admits one person.



"A headphone lead in a balloon?" guesses another. A+ for creativity.



"This is a plant for sure." guesses a third. (Yes, close.) "Fallopian tube?" he asks. NOPE.



"Aap log mere ko fail kara rahe ho (You'll make me fail this)," says another.



Nobody fared better when it came to math and history, so we'll just let you watch the hilarious video and see for yourself:







The re-exam for Class XII will be held on April 25. For Class X, if the re-examination happens at all, it will take place in July only for students in Delhi and Haryana.



What do you think of this experiment? Let us know in the comments section below!



