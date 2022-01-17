Caught On Camera: Woman Pushed In Front Of Train In Hair-Raising Video

A woman was deliberately pushed in front of an oncoming train in Brussels.

A man deliberately pushed a woman in front of an oncoming train in Brussels, shocking CCTV footage shows. The incident occurred at Rogier metro station in the Belgian capital on Friday evening, according to news website RT. Luckily, the woman managed to escape without injuries as the train stopped in the nick of time.

Hair-raising footage that has been widely shared online shows the man walking restlessly along the platform before he pushed the woman in front of the train. He was filmed running forward and pushing the woman onto the tracks just as the metro approached. Bystanders rushed to help her up even as the train driver displayed quick reflexes and pulled the emergency brake, thereby saving the woman's life.

"The driver reacted very well but is very much so in shock, as is the victim," Guy Sablon, spokesperson for the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, told The Brussels Times.

The woman and the metro driver were both taken to the hospital where they received treatment and were soon allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator ran away immediately after pushing the woman. The Brussels' public prosecutor's office said he was arrested soon afterwards at another metro station and has been charged with attempted homicide.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to determine the suspect's motives. A psychiatrist has also been appointed to verify his condition.