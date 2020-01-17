Caught On Camera: FedEx Driver Tossing Parcels Into Truck

A driver for delivery services company FedEx was caught on camera throwing packages into his truck like basketballs. According to Yahoo News, an onlooker, who has asked to remain anonymous, filmed the incident in Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA.

"Hopefully whatever was in those boxes was well packed," he said.

Daily Mail reports that the incident took place in July last year. The video shows the driver tossing packages into the back of his truck - sparking concerns that it would damage the goods inside.

"You hear about these things happening and I know packages take a beating, but this was very funny to see in person," said the onlooker who filmed the video. "He has a good arm on him, I'll give him that."

FedEx spokesperson David Westrick called the incident "unacceptable".

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism service providers demonstrate every day," he said.

"We are committed to treating our customers' shipments with the utmost care and will take appropriate steps to review and address this matter."