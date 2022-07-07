Caught On Camera: BBC Presenter Scrolling On Phone With Feet Up On Desk Mid-Broadcast

BBC presenter Tim Willcox was caught off-guard during live broadcast.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing the worst political crisis of his life, hanging to his post by a thread after mass resignations of his ministers. But that did not seem to have any effect on BBC presenter Tim Willcox who was caught his phone with his feet up on the desk during a live broadcast.

The short clip appeared on Twitter showing the blunder and became an instant hit.

Tim Willcox scrolling through the Nadine Dorries memes pic.twitter.com/QYhVdLk30g — Paul (@PDtwbx) July 6, 2022

The gaffe took place when BBC correspondent Ros Atkins was reporting live from Downing Street about the number of Cabinet ministers who have visited Number 10 when the camera suddenly cut to the studio and showed a relaxed Mr Willcox.

Glasses on, he was scrolling his phone intermittently checking the live feed. Realising that he is on-air, the anchor suddenly put his phone, glasses, and feet away. The footage cut back to Mr Atkins.

The embarrassing moment lasted only few second, but it was enough for eagle-eyed viewers to capture the footage and post it on social media. The comments too were hilarious.

"Why would you do that on live tv?" asked a user. "Buckle in Rich! Just don't get too comfortable at the news desk though," said another.

"When you're sat at a Termius station and a passenger comes to ask a question," one of the Twitter users commented.

A defiant Boris Johnson has so far rebuffed calls from inside his own Cabinet to resign, saying that it may result in political instability, according to a report in The Times.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going. And that's what I'm going to do," Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday. "We are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election," he added.

On Tuesday, two key ministers, namely Sajid Javid, secretary of state for Health and Social Care and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak resigned from their posts.

The exit of the top minister comes amid the row involving the former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of sexual misconduct.